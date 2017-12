Walk off the old year and walk in the new at the annual Candlelight Labyrinth Walk on New Year's Eve at Heritage Park Gardens, 1461 Ezell, Gardnerville).

Volunteers will have the labyrinth 6-9 p.m. Sunday to ring in the new year, with fire pits burning, hot drinks and marshmallows to roast.

The event is free and everyone is welcome.

For more information contact Main Street Gardnerville, 782-8027.