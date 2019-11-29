Kirkwood opens after getting 14 inches of snow

A screen capture shows skiers at Kirkwood Mountain Resort on Friday afternoon.

kirkwoodopen

Kirkwood Mountain Resort opened on Friday morning after receiving 14 inches of snow from the two-day storm.

According to the resort’s web site, three lifts were open, along with 102 acres, which amounts to 4 percent of the total terrain.

Visitors are encouraged to visit Kirkwood.com and check travel conditions on Highway 88 before heading up to the slopes.

Heavenly Ski Resort was open for its third day with six of its 28 lifts and three trails open, according to skiheavenly.com

Heavenly reported 7 inches of snow over the 24 hours including Thanksgiving.