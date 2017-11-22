Kirkwood Mountain Resort opens today

Four chairs and 350 acres of terrain will be available Wednesday, when Kirkwood Mountain Resort opens for the 2017-18 season.

Chairs 1, 5, 6 and 11 are scheduled to start churning at 9 a.m. Chair 1 will access easier terrain while the other three, including the speedy chair 6, will offer skiers and riders more difficulty.

Kirkwood joins Heavenly Mountain Resort and Squaw Valley/Alpine Meadows, Mount Rose Ski Tahoe, Boreal Mountain Resort and Soda Springs on the list of resorts in the Lake Tahoe area open for the season.

Sierra-At-Tahoe, located about 12 miles west of South Lake Tahoe off Highway 50, has no official opening date but is staying positive.

The team there has come up with their “Theory of Shredativity,” which includes positive vibes that will hopefully bring one more cold, strong snowstorm …

Like all resorts, Sierra needs snow. The team there has come up with their "Theory of Shredativity," which includes positive vibes that will hopefully bring one more cold, strong snowstorm covering the base similar to the summit, which has about 3 feet of snow, according to Thea Hardy with Sierra-at-Tahoe.

Recommended Stories For You

Northstar California Resort north of Lake Tahoe is scheduled to open on Thanksgiving Day, according to its website.

New at Kirkwood this year is the Red Cliff's Family Lodge that will offer special activities and themes on Friday and Saturday each week during the season. Each Saturday will be movie night with popcorn, snacks, beer, wine, s'mores and games. Families can participate in activities such as Family Feud night and Ski Trivia night to name a couple.