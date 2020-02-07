Kingslane residents hit with additional assessment

Owners of lots in Gardnerville’s Kingslane received an unwelcome New Year’s surprise.

Each home in the park will be assessed an additional $5,746 over the next five years to replenish the homeowners association’s reserve account.

One homeowner, 101-year-old Jan Micheals, said she purchased the lot in Kingslane in 2012 as a rental.

She and her son Andrew live in the north county, but have been renting the property.

“With this we’re going to end up having to sell that property,” the retiree said. “It stinks. Most of those people are on Social Security.”

The lots in Kingslane aren’t owned by the park, but by the individuals.

Kingslane Owners Association Attorney Donna Zanetti said Kingslane is not a mobile home or a manufactured home park, but a common-interest community, which is governed under different rules.

She said all the lot owners are mandatory members of the association, which is responsible for all maintenance. The owners elect a board of directors to manage the association with the help of a community association manager.

Zanetti said state law requires that common interest communities fund their reserves and that when the board did its evaluation of Kingslane it was determined that there weren’t sufficient reserves to deal with maintenance.

There are 128 lot owners who are responsible for repairs to streets, sewer lines and open space.

“In other neighborhoods, streets, sewer lines and open space might be maintained by the county or by a general improvement district,” Zanetti said. “But that is not the case in Kingslane.”

A reserve study specialist determined that the association only had a fifth of the funds it needed to meet its obligations.

In the letter owners received from the board, it said the state requires that a funding plan be in place to make up the difference.

“The board of directors has considered several funding scenarios and wants us to be able to meet our funding goals with the least monthly financial impact for all homeowners.”

Micheals pointed out that’s in addition to the park’s usual annual fee.

Owners are expected to pay at least $500 by June 30.

“That is a heck of a lot of money,” Micheals said.

Kingslane opened its first 45 lots in May 1969. At the time, it was believed to be the first project of its kind in the state, according to the April 3, 1969, edition of The Record-Courier.