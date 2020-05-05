Kindergarten registration online while schools closed

MORE ONLINE dcsd1-nv.schoolloop.com" target="_blank">Text">dcsd1-nv.schoolloop.com

The Douglas County School District is accepting Kindergarten registrations for the 2020-2021 school year.

With school buildings closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, schools will be accepting registration forms by email, fax, or mail. A completed packet may also be dropped off at the Douglas County School District Office at 1638 Mono Ave, Minden.

Registration information is located on the Douglas County School District web page under Families and Parent And Student Resources. The left column has a link to Student Registration.

A printed copy of the registration packet may be obtained at the local elementary school and arrangements will be made to provide you a copy.

Potential kindergarteners must be 5 years old by Sept. 30 to attend kindergarten during the 2020-2021 school year. Original birth certificate, up-to-date immunizations, and proof of physical residency (mortgage or rental agreement, utility bill with street address, etc.) in your neighborhood are required to register your child.

During this time of school closure, parents or guardians may submit all completed registration forms other than birth certificate, immunizations, and proof of residency. Once school offices are permitted to be open they will be contacted to set up an appointment to complete your registration with the birth certificate, current immunizations, and proof of residency. Early registration is encouraged. Late registrations potentially may be accommodated at a neighboring overflow school based on enrollments.

For more registration information, refer to the website and the DCSD Kindergarten Registration Flyer in English and Spanish. If you have further questions, contact the neighborhood school directly.