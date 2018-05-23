Just one day at a time

We really only have one day at a time. From the time we wake up until we go to sleep is all we experience in one stretch. Our minds travel outside of the day but our body lives exactly where we are, in the here and now. We tend to forget this and put undue pressure where it isn't needed. Judgments, worries, comparisons, insecurities, resentments, these are all trips of the brain and rarely do they actually come up when we are truly in the moment.

Many times we are so wrapped up with thought we forget to slow down and connect to our home, the body we live in. When this happens we tend to feel disconnected because thoughts aren't rooted in the body. The mind where thoughts are produced exist on an ethereal plane. Thoughts like the air are intangible and move like the wind. We try to hold on to them, believing many times they are real. We tend to attach to our thoughts, taking a worrisome thought for instance, and then attempting to solve the problem without acknowledgment of the fact the thought hasn't happened yet and like most worries never will.

Rather than living in the mind combating the thousands of thoughts in each day try some radical presence. The mind will continue to produce thought after thought, after all that is its job. No need to attempt to stop it from happening. Instead decide to meet each thought with extreme acceptance, maybe even love. Whatever comes up for you in the day, beginning with the first thought you experience upon waking, respond in your mind with, thank you. Allow this thank you to be cradled in loving kindness, a genuine gratitude for each one. Maybe you respond with thank you for trying so hard to help or thank you for being with me every day, or thank you for always coming up with something new and different, thank you, thank you, thank you. It can be very powerful to accept every part of you. Try it for a day and see how it feels. You may decide to be in love with you.

Bridgette DeBoer M.A., is a licensed alcohol and drug counselor, marriage and family therapist. She can be reached at 450-6632.