July warm, but no record-breaker

While July 2017 seemed warm, there wasn't a single day during the month that cracked 100 degrees, according to National Weather Service records.

While the hottest days during the month hit 99 degrees, the month saw Minden's fifth warmest monthly mean average temperature in 112 years.

So far, Minden has not officially recorded a 100-degree day this year. In 2017, both June and August saw days that cracked the 100-degree mark.

That may change later this week when a 100-degree high temperature is forecast for the first time on Tuesday.

Of the top five high averages for July, three were recorded in the 1930s.