Judges filing starts Tuesday

Election filing for judges starts Tuesday as the gavel drops on the first official race of the 2018 election season.

Carson Valley residents Cassandra Jones and Erik Levin have both announced their intention to file for East Fork Justice of the Peace.

The seat is being vacated by Tom Perkins, who has held it since being appointed in 2010. He was elected to the full term that expires next year in 2012.

Both of Douglas County's justice of the peace seats are up for eletion. Tahoe Township Justice of the Peace Richard Glasson has yet to announce whether he's seeking re-election to the position he's held since the turn of the century. Next year will see the completion of his second term.

Nevada separates filing for judges from those of other candidates to give them more time to raise money if they have an opponent.

Judges are prohibited from collecting campaign contributions until the filing period is over on Jan. 12, and then only if they have an opponent.

Recommended Stories For You

It has been a decade since judges got their own filing period in the 2007 Legislature, which moved the filing period to the first two weeks of January. The goal was to give judges time after filing closes to collect contributions for their campaigns.

In addition to the Douglas justice of the peace, supreme and appeals court positions will be on the ballot in 2018.

District judges Tod Young and Tom Gregory are not up for election until 2020.

Tuesday also sees the start of filing of independent candidate petitions. Independent candidates have to turn in a copy of the petition before they begin circulating it under Nevada law.

They have until June 1 to turn in the petition in order to be on the ballot.

Saturday was the last day for a person to change their major party affiliation in order to seek a partisan office.

Candidate filing for nonjudicial office is March 5-16 in Nevada. If two or more candidates from the same party file for partisan office, that will be resolved in the June 12 primary.