Journey cover group kicks off park concerts

The Douglas County Parks & Recreation Department's 2018 GE Family Concert Series kicks off this Friday with "Journey Revisited" and is sponsored by American AVK Company.

Spend an evening of music with family and friends at Minden Park. Concerts are free of charge due to the generous contributions of local businesses and organizations.

Journey Revisited, established in 2011, is an ensemble of top-tier professionals with the drive to deliver a faithful musical experience. Journey Revisited is dedicated to bringing the studio recordings of Journey to life on stage."

Concessions will available for purchase at the concert sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley and the Carson Valley Lions Club.

Douglas County Parks & Recreation would like to thank all of the 2018 sponsors including: Baker Hughes GE, Town of Minden, Carson Valley Inn, AVK Company, Dr. James the Dentist, Rejuvenate Salon, Seyfried Dental Arts, Starbucks Carson Valley Roasting Plant & Distribution Center, Airport Road Storage, Allied Sanitation, American International Tooling Inc., Building Concepts, Campagni Toyota Scion, Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, Gardnerville Health & Rehab, Keigh Cox Design, Nu-Systems, Inc., R&S Optimum Offset, Re/Max Realty Affiliates and Sullivan Law.

Concert Reminders

This years Concerts have been designated as Smoke Free. Out of respect for the home owners, we ask that anyone wishing to smoke please use the designated smoking area located near the Town of Minden parking lot.

Children must be supervised at all times. Playing and climbing on the planters and ramp to the restroom are prohibited. Throwing of hard balls is prohibited for safety reasons but Nerf balls will be allowed, as long as they are being used safely.

We love dogs, however for their safety and the safety of all concert goers, please leave them at home.

No lawn space may be reserved/sectioned off until 7 a.m. the day of the concert.

Please do not lay blankets on the lawn until after 5 p.m. the day of the concert. Blankets left out for the day can damage the grass and will be removed.

Tables around the Park are to be left clear for use during the lunch hour and may be reserved after 5 p.m. the evening of the Concert.

For the benefit of all visitors to Minden Park who wish to enjoy the concert series, reserved/sectioned off spaces must be no larger than 10' x 10'.

If tape is used to reserve a section, the tape must be removed for safety and visibility reasons prior to the start of the concert.

In order to allow everyone to enjoy the concerts the event will be closing 5th street to allow motor homes parking and concessions. RV parking will be allowed in a designated area only starting at 9am the day of the concerts and an RV Pass is required. Please call the recreation department prior to the concerts to receive a pass at 782-5500 ext. 1.

RV parking at other locations around the park obscures the line of sight for Minden homeowners.

2018 Remaining Concert Line-up

June 15 Caravanserai (Tribute to Santana) Co-sponsored by Rejuvenate Salon & Spa

July 6 Cripple Creek Band Co-sponsored by Starbucks Carson Valley Roasting Plant & Distribution Center

August 3 Nathan Owens Motown Soul Co-sponsored by Dr. James the Dentist

August 24 Savannah Blue Co-sponsored by Seyfried Dental Arts

For more information please contact the Douglas County Parks & Recreation Department at 782-5500 ext. 1.