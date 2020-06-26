John Curtis Ryland

Provided Photo

John C. Ryland was born June 25, 1940 in Stockton, CA. He spent many wonderful years in Gardnerville Nevada participating in community events. He lost his battle with Alzheimer’s May 25, 2020 after moving back to Stockton CA in 2018.

He graduated from Linden High School. After graduation he joined the U. S. Coast Guard Reserves until 1966. He worked several jobs including Guntert & Zimmerman before finding his love and passion as a firefighter. In 1965 John started working for the Stockton Fire Department, retiring after 30 yrs. John retired as a Hazardous Materials Captain at Station 1. He then moved to Spokane, Washington where he volunteered for 5 more years with Stevens County Fire and also worked on training. He was Deputy Chief of Stevens County when he retired again. After that he worked part-time in a hardware store, as a rural mail carrier and at a convenience store in Gardnerville, Nevada. John loved meeting new people. He never stopped loving life.

John enjoyed walking, fishing, hiking, camping, traveling, cruising to Alaska, archery hunting and being Grampa. After retirement he started researching his family histories and became interested in genealogy. This research led him to his Revolutionary War ancestor and his membership in the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR). John was very active in the Northern Nevada SAR.

John was preceded in death by his parents, “Bill” Vinton and Bernice (Wilson) Ryland and his brother-in-law, Jim Lundquist.

He is survived by his sister, Martha Lundquist and his wife, Janie Cattoor. From John’s first marriage he has two daughters: Linda Pohl (Bill) and Christine Deck (John). From this union John has four grandsons, four granddaughters, and five adorable great-granddaughters. From John’s second marriage to Janie Cattoor, he became the step-father to Bryan Coffey (Erin) and Tabatha Hoak (Alan) along with becoming grandfather to four more grandsons, one granddaughter and five great-grandchildren.

No services scheduled at this time. Please celebrate his life and his love of nature and family.