Sep 03, 1939 – Sep 10, 2018

Jerald “Jerry” Goehring of Minden Nevada passed away September 10, 2018.

There will be a graveside service September 21 at 1 p.m. at Eastside Memorial Park, 1600 Buckeye Rd., Minden.

There is a memorial page on facebook where you can share your condolences and memories with his family.