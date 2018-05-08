Jedis return to Minden for Star Wars Day

The force was strong at Minden Park Friday as dozens of Carson Valley residents gathered to celebrate Minden's third annual Star Wars Day.

Star Wars Day is celebrated May 4 by Jedi fans around the world. The date is a play on the popular Star Wars phrase, "May the force be with you."

Hosted by Main Street Minden in the past, the Carson Valley Arts Council teamed up with Minden this year.

"In an effort to keep it going the we coordinated to bring it back and see what we can do with it," said CVAC president Brian Fitzgerald. "With this year falling a Friday, we knew it could be something special."

Fitzgerald said new this year was a more structured Jedi training course and an obstacle course.

Yoda hats and Chewbacca puppets were available at the craft table and a silent auction of unique hand-made collectibles, and comic themed art, Star Wars books and more.

Recommended Stories For You

Fitgzgerald said the community involvement was generous.

Yogurt Beach gave out treats while Bella Vista prepared out of this world meals including "galaxy infused water."

"This is cool," said Indian Hills resident James Lathrop. "I heard about on Facebook and I thought it would be fun to come down and participate in."

Lathrop dressed as a Storm Trooper in army combat attire.

Being a big Star Wars fan and a veteran, he couldn't resist, he said.

Gardnerville residents one-year-old Luke Cabrera was dressed as a young master Yoga and 11-year-old Alex Armstrong dressed as either Padme Amidala or Jedi Rey.

"It really depends on how you look at it," she said. "I like them both."

Armstrong is a big Star Wars fan and said her favorite characters are the female leads.

"They try to resolve a lot of problems in the movies and they're people others can look up to," she said.

During the costume contest one year old Elenori Webster won first place for the five and under category with her costume, an Ewok.

Kaylee Thompson (8) won the age 6-11 category for her Princess Leia costume and Alina Musdeane (15) won the 12-17 year old category dressed as a Storm Trooper.

Fitzgerald said at least 800 people were expected at the event and the Art Council is looking forward to working with Main Street Minden in the future.

"This was a great beginning to a great partnership. We already have plans for next year," he said. "The Art Council continues to strive to be a great part in the community and with these partnerships and efforts we hope that continues."

Upcoming for the Carson Valley Arts Council include "Something in the Wind" May 19 and May 20 at Dangberg Historic Home Ranch and Toccata featuring Beethoven and Mozart classics June 3 at the Carson Valley Methodist Church. For more information visit http://www.cvartscouncil.com or call 782-8207.