Auguat 10, 1940 ~ March 1, 2019

The unforgettable Jeannine Elizabeth Price, 78, of Wellington, Nevada passed away with family at her side on Friday, March 1, 2019.

Jeannine was born August 10, 1940 in Denver, Colorado. Only daughter and the youngest of four children, she was a member of the Founding Daughters of Colorado. Her ancestors were members of The Society of Colorado Pioneers, establishing themselves there in 1850.

Jeannine met her husband Jerry at a burger drive-in in 1959. Jerry saw Jeannine from afar and jumped in her car to meet her. Jeannine's dog was in the car and bit him, yet he stuck around…and that's when she knew…he was the one! Jeannine Jansen married Gerald Price in 1960. Their adventures took them from Denver to Santa Clara, Tuolumne and Soulbysville prior to settling in Woodfords, California in 1970, where they raised their five children, Gary, Leslie, Greg, Lorraine and David. In the summers, the Price family would relocate to Arnold, California where they ran the Blue Lakes Springs summer program for 25 years. Jeannine was known for making summer vacations unforgettable for families at Blue Lake Springs and was a popular yoga and water exercise instructor. Once their children had grown and Jerry retired from teaching at the Diamond Valley School, they moved to Wellington. Jeannine treasured the Carson and Mason Valleys. An avid hiker, cycler, gardener and camper, she loved and embraced the offerings of nature.

Gracious with her time, her quick wit and nurturing ways, Jeannine volunteered in many local organizations through the years, including PTA, Alpine Mothers Club, Alpine County Historical Society, and the Smith Valley History Chasers.

Jeannine endured tragedy in her life, losing both daughters and her husband, but she was gifted with immeasurable strength. Her strength and bravery became a tool of inspiration to so many. Her family and especially her grandchildren, McKenzie and Cameron brought her great joy. Just like with her own children, Jeannine never missed a basketball or volleyball game. She was the ultimate cheerleader for her family.

She is preceded in death by her daughters Leslie (1986), and Lorraine (2011) and her husband Jerry (2011). Jeannine is survived by her sons Gary (Beth), Greg (Cheryl, McKenzie and Cameron), David (daughter Angela).

Funeral services will take place at St. Gall's Catholic Church, 1343 Centerville Ln. in Gardnerville on Saturday, March 16th at 11am.