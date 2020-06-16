Jackson man identified as deceased in Kingsbury motorcycle collision

A 71-year-old Jackson, Calif., man was identified as the motorcyclist killed in a June 11 collision on Kingsbury Grade.

Paul Bartell was thrown from a 1994 Harley Davidson around 2:23 p.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the Harley was eastbound on Kingsbury entering a hairpin turn on the Lake side of the highway near Palisades Drive when Bartell encountered two other motorcycles heading down the Grade.

Bartell’s motorcycle crossed the centerline and ended up in the path of the other two Harley Davidson, striking one head on and then being hit by the other.

The two other motorcyclists were treated for minor injuries. Clearing the wreckage and investigating the collision resulted in Kingsbury being closed for around four hours.

Bartell is a retired credit card company executive, according to his Linked in page.