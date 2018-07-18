Jacks Valley sees second wildfire in 10 days

East Fork firefighters got a line around a 1-acre brush fire below the Ascuaga ponds along Jacks Valley Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Forward progress on the fire was stopped at 3:55 p.m., according to personnel on scene.

The fire was reported at 3:41 p.m., according to Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch.

Jacks Valley Road was closed by Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies on either side of the fire.

A larger wildfire threatened homes above Jacks Valley Road about a mile south of Wednesday’s fire on July 9.