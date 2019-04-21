Jacks Valley council donates $308 to shelter

Jacks Valley Elementary School's student council recently completed a schoolwide fundraising drive for the Douglas County Animal Shelter. In celebrating the school's fifth year as a partner with the shelter, the "Friends Fur Five" campaign raised and donated a school-record $308.29 along with boxes of toys, treats, food, and towels. In total, students and staff have donated $1,220.78 to the shelter since the 2014-15 school year.

Student council members took part in a tour of the animal shelter and were able to meet several dogs and cats available for adoption. The students also learned about the different duties and responsibilities of the animal shelter staff and how to be responsible pet owners and advocates for pets in their own neighborhood.

Jacks Valley student council is comprised of 4th and 5th grade students elected from their respective classes; the council elects a cabinet consisting of president, vice president, secretaries and treasurers. The council completes several projects annually during the school's second trimester and works in sub-committees to make a positive impact on the school and local community.