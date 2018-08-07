Investigators working cold case homicide near Centerville

Douglas County sheriff's investigators are at a scene near Centerville and Marianne west of the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Douglas County Undersheriff Paul Howell said the investigation was part of a cold homicide case, which detectives have been working on since mid-July.

“Further investigation enabled detectives to obtain a search warrant for a residential property on Centerville Lane in Douglas County, to search for possible human remains buried on the property,” Howell said on Tuesday night.

Douglas County Sheriff's Investigation Division personnel anticipate remaining on this property on a multi-day operation to search for and if located, recover any human remains that may be found

A neighbor said she first saw patrol and unmarked sheriff's vehicles parked in the neighborhood around 4 p.m.

She said a site on Marianne has been cordoned off with yellow tape. She said they were setting up lights for what appears to be a protracted investigation.

The Record-Courier has contacted the Sheriff's Office and was told no statement was being issued.