Internships help students find clearer future

You could say Douglas High School senior Amelia Schramm is getting a clearer picture of what she wants to do after she graduates.

She has taken on a student internship at Valley Eyecare as part of a program being piloted in Douglas County where students are paid to learn about the workplace.

Schramm has an interest in pursuing a career in medicine, so she’s learning how to use the equipment and greet patients.

Career Bound NV has been preparing Schramm and more than a dozen other students to participate in the workforce.

“Prior to them working, they went through an employability boot camp,” Douglas County Economic Vitality Manager Lisa Granahan said. “We had local partners come in and talk to students about workplace behaviors.”

When the plan to incorporate students into the workplace was first presented, Jobs In Nevada’s Denise Castle said there were closer to three dozen.

Granahan said that number was whittled down to 15 before training began.

Students came from Douglas and ASPIRE Academy, and many have already been placed.

“These students are awesome,” she said.

Four are working at Carson Valley Inn, with another three at Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital and two or three at Carson Valley Medical Center.

Vail Resorts is expected to hire three or four students next month as ski season ramps up.

Castle said the program is looking at expanding the opportunities in Douglas County for students.

The focus for the pilot program was juniors and seniors, but Castle said they hope to work with younger students.

“By the time they get to high school, they should already be well on their way to career path exploration,” she said.

All the internships are paid.

“Our students deserve to be paid for their time while they are still in school and contributing to local businesses,” she said.