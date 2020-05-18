Indian Hills collision sends two to hospital

An SUV and a moving truck were involved in a collision on Sunday afternoon in Indian Hills. Doug Busey photo

ihcollision

Two people were injured in a collision at Highway 395 and Plymouth Drive at the base of Indian Hills around 2 p.m. Sunday.

East Fork Fire Protection District personnel, Douglas County deputies and the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the wreck.

The collision involved an SUV and a moving van, which ended up on its side.

Tahoe-Douglas firefighters responded to two vehicle collisions, with reported injuries, including one around noon at Highway 50 and Hidden Woods, and another that closed down Kingsbury and Tramway for a half hour at 2:20 p.m.

Douglas County dispatchers helped coordinate a response to a motorcycle collision not far from the ghost town of Aurora in Mineral County reported around 2 p.m.

It took rescuers about an hour to respond to the remote location in the mountains east of Bodie.