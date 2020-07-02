Indian Creek opens day use and parking areas

Indian Creek Reservoir Campground is opening day use areas.

Kurt Hildebrand

Indian Creek Campground opens for day-use only in certain areas of the campground. The campground is located in eastern Alpine California.

Open areas include the day-use and parking area, and the boat ramp will remain open. Areas that are closed for the remainder of the season include the main RV tent and camping area, the tent walk-in area, group-use camping area, and the dump station. Members of the public with reservations will need to contact recreation.gov for a refund.

There is extensive planned maintenance which could create public health and safety issues at the campground. Due to the amount of construction equipment that will be present at the various locations within the campground, campers would be impacted. Construction at the campground will begin in mid-July and is projected to be completed by the end of September.

The health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. The BLM is working working closely with the Department of the Interior and follow CDC guidance to ensure public and employee spaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners and volunteers.

When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders standards for individuals, businesses and employers, practice Leave No Trace principles, practice social distancing and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

Details and updates on operations will continue to be posted on the BLM’s website at https://www.blm.gov/office/carson-city-district-office and social media channels.