Indian Creek Campground closes Monday

The BLM campground adjacent to Indian Creek Reservoir in Alpine County will close 1 p.m. Monday, according to the Bureau of Land Management, Sierra Front Field Office.

The campground will be closed throughout the winter, with a scheduled reopening date of May 3, 2019. The east side of Indian Creek Reservoir will remain available for access off the entry road maintained by Alpine County.

As of March 2018, customers have been able to reserve select campground sites at Indian Creek Campground on Recreation.gov.

Beginning early 2019, Indian Creek Campground customers can use Recreation.gov to reserve any site in the campground including the group camp area; there will be no first come first serve sites available in 2019. Tent and RV sites can be reserved six months in advance and the group site 12 months in advance.