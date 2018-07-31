Incline site for 2018 Tahoe summit

Since the Presidential Forum in 1997, the annual Lake Tahoe Summit has become an important yearly gathering of federal, state, and local leaders dedicated to restoring and sustaining Lake Tahoe as one of our most precious environmental treasures.

On Â Aug. 7, the 22nd Lake Tahoe Summit, hosted by U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and the Tahoe Fund, will be held at Sand Harbor State Park. Registration is required to attend the Summit. Additionally, registered attendees from the general public will be required to take the shuttle to access the event. . Visit tahoefund.org for more information.

Sand Harbor will be closed until 1 p.m. Â Aug. 7 and the East Shore Express will not be entering the park during the event. Only registered guests attending the Lake Tahoe Summit will be permitted to enter the park during this time. The park will re-open to the general public at approximately 1 p.m.

