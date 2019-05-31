Incline couple identified as Indianapolis plane crash victims

An Incline Village couple has been identified as the victims of an Indiana plane crash that occurred last week.

Robert Holman, 75, and Robin Lynch-Holman, 61, were killed May 22 when their two-engine Cessna jet crashed into a field near where they took off from Mount Comfort Airport near Indianapolis.

The Holmans were long time benefactors of Sierra Nevada College, where the Holman Arts and Media Center bears their name.

A memorial service was conducted at the college on Tuesday.

The Holmans were flying from Indiana to Minden-Tahoe Airport.