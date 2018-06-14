Inaugural K-9 charity tournament to be held Saturday

Members of the local golf community will have an opportunity to play for the dogs on Saturday when the inaugural Douglas County Sheriff's Office K-9 Charity Tournament is held at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

The cost is $75, which includes green fees, range balls and lunch. A K-9 demonstration will be held as part of the day's activities.

Registration will open at 8 a.m. and a shotgun start is scheduled for 9.

Proceeds will benefit the Sheriff's Office K-9 program, which is funded only by private donations and fundraising. Call Priscilla Kramer at 925-876-8116 for information.

Maxwell wins top flight at Empire Ranch

Roger Maxwell emerged as the Flight A winner on June 6 during an Empire Ranch Senior Men's Golf Club Stableford tournament in Carson City.

Maxwell finished with a score of 46 points to win a closely contested flight at Empire Ranch Golf Course. Bill Allen placed second with 45 points, ahead of Wade Walker with 44 and Fritz Siegenthaler with 43.

Tom Teders won Flight B on a tie-breaker over Mike Vadnais and Rich Torok, as all three finished with scores of 43. Skip Yokota finished fourth at 40.

Tom Harlow won Flight C with his 51, ahead of Greg Bentley's 49. John Lewis placed third at 45 and Bob White placed fourth at 44.

Closest to the pin winners included Bill Hetherton on the Blue Course fifth hole, Walker on Blue No. 8, Bentley on White No. 4 and Gary Mick on Red No. 8.

Eagle Valley Women's Club results announced

Joyce Guy and Beth Juri shared low gross honors on June 6 during a Eagle Valley Women's Golf Club Ace of Aces qualifier in Carson City.

Both players shot 95, while Jean Barnett carded a low net score of 64 at Eagle Valley Golf Course.

Mary Kay Kaluza was the Flight 1 winner with her net 68, while Vicki DeVore and Annette Ramirez placed second and third with respective scores of 71 and 75.

Barnett took first-place in Flight 2 with her 64, while Bonnie MacQuarrie, Denise Clodjeaux and Louise Smith-Egstrom tied for second-place at 70.

Flight 3 was won by Anita Treants at 76, ahead of Cherie Jewett with her 77 in second-place and Luci Auend with her 88 in third-place.

On May 30, Sandy Lawrence was the low net winner and Kathy Streeter took low gross honors during the club's Memorial Day tournament.

Douglas football alumni tourney still has openings

A limited number of entries are still available for the seventh annual Douglas High School Alumni Golf Tournament on June 29 at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

The Friday tournament starts at 9 a.m. with a post-tournament luncheon to follow at the Carson Valley Country Club. The list of entries already numbers 130, according to tournament director and Douglas football coach Ernie Monfiletto.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Douglas football program as well as its scholarship fund.

Contact Monfiletto at emonfile@dcsd.k12.nv.us for information.