Impairment suspected in Zephyr Cove head-on collision

A sedan involved in a head-on collision on Monday night in Zephyr Cove

NHP Photo

Impairment is suspected in connection with a head-on collision on Highway 50 near Zephyr Cove around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The road was closed for more than an hour with one lane opening in each direction around 9 p.m.

The collision involved a sedan and a pickup. Both drivers were helicoptered to Renown Regional Medical Center.

A man is in Douglas County custody for driving under the influence causing substantial bodily harm and carrying a concealed weapon.

In addition to the felonies, the faces a charge of driving left of the center lane. He is scheduled to appear in Tahoe Township Justice Court at 1 p.m. today.

The Record-Courier is in the process of confirming that the man booked into Douglas County Jail was the impaired driver involved in the collision.