Impairment a factor in 3 a.m. Minden collision

A driver believed to have been impaired was critically injured in a single-vehicle collision early Christmas morning.

The driver appears to have been traveling northbound heading for Buckeye Road at around 3 a.m. when the vehicle hit several road signs, a lamppost and a brick wall near the Bently Heritage Distillery.

“The driver sustained life-threatening injuries and impairment is a factor,” Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Hannah DeGoey said.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The collision was less than a block away from the Douglas County Judicial & Law Enforcement building.

East Fork medics responded, along with Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies.

The collision is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol.