Humboldt-Toiyabe reopens Tuesday morning

The U.S. Forest Service announced it is reopening campgrounds Tuesday in the Humboldt-Toiyabe.

Kurt Hildebrand

National Forest lands in the Carson and Bridgeport Ranger Districts will reopen on Tuesday morning after a temporary emergency closure that took effect on Thursday.

“We understand how important access to our National Forest is and after assessing the situations, we have decided to keep the closure in place through Monday only” said Humboldt-Toiyabe Forest Supervisor Bill Dunkelberger. “However, a very serious fire threat still exists and we are asking that the public be extra cautious when recreating not to spark another wildfire.”

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest remains in Stage 2 Fire restrictions. No campfires are allowed anywhere on the forest, including within developed campgrounds, day use areas and dispersed camp areas. It is also prohibited to use a chainsaw after 1 p.m. or to operate or park a vehicle on dry vegetation.

The Slink and Mahogany fire areas with Dog and Long Valley portions of the Loyalton Fire are still closed.