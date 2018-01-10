How you know if you are a Carson Valley local

As locals, we can all agree that the Carson Valley is a great place to live, but what makes it special and why do residents call it home?

To get an inside look, we posted this fill-in-the-blank on our Facebook page in January and received a variety of great comments from followers, initiating some conversation.

In honor of National Trivia Day, complete this sentence: You know you are a Carson Valley local when… Posted by The Record-Courier on Thursday, January 4, 2018

Many of the responses were about old buildings and landmarks that long time residents remembered and witnessed. Others were how it’s not unusual to wake up to snow in July and it to be 60 degrees on Christmas or seeing tractors and wildlife along side your daily commute is as common as the unpredictable weather. The most prevailing responses though were about the views and the “feeling” the Valley and town’s people provide.

“When you see the Valley after dropping down the hill and your heart swells with peace and serenity,” Lindia Adia McGroven said on the post.

Known as the most scenic valley in Northern Nevada, Carson Valley sits between the Sierra Nevada range and the Great Basin and is guarded by 10,000-foot peaks, the same mountains that cradle Lake Tahoe. The journey through the Valley stretches from Nevada’s oldest settlement, Genoa in the northwest through the towns of Minden and Gardnerville to Topaz Lake in the south.

“The mountain range reminds you of home and you often forget that other people don’t wake up to such amazing views,” Tiffany “Pif” Ellis said on the post.

No matter where you come from or where you go, the Valley tends to grows on you and sometimes it’s difficult to say goodbye.

“When your heart is stollen by Nevada and it’s broken into shards when you’re far away,” Jennifer Davis.

Here are a few of our favorite responses based on likes and reactions:

"You catch up with at least three of your friends as you grocery shop."- Buffy Wright Swetland.

" People you don't know smile at you," Douglas County Sheriff.

The "small town" vibe allows a neighborly feeling where everyone seems to know each other.

“The smell of manure reminded you of home, Lake Tahoe is around the corner and the sunsets are one of a kind,” Kevin Cloutier.

"You continuously post sunrise and sunset photos because you never tire of them." – Debrorah Walker.

Because of its scenery, the Carson Valley is often a hot-spot for photographs.

" You remember when the only stop light was at Sharkey's in 1983 and you used to shop at the Miller's Market." Georgianne D. Rainey.

According to aroundcarson.com Miller's Market was located at 1504 Highway 395, right about where the Record Courier building is now. Jimmie Miller, who took over the operations in 1957 from his Uncle Steve Imelli, ran it. It was one of the only supermarkets in Gardnerville.

"You know the baldies will return when the cows calf"- Mollie Sanders.

Bald Eagles and other raptors hang around livestock during calving season for the after birth while many locals and visitors enjoy the view. A celebration of raptor viewing in the Carson Valley takes flight annually in January with Eagles and Agriculture, a way to show the contribution local ranches make to preserving wildlife habitat while also satiating people’s interest in viewing raptors. Eagles and Agriculture was launched 15 years ago as a one-day event to allow people opportunities to view the birds. It has grown to feature events including birding and ranch tours, photography workshops and guided hikes spread over four days. For more information visit carsonvalleynv.org

"You don't believe the weather forecast, but are always ready for hot sunny days, strong winds and cold nights!- Karen Couch Brier.

There's a saying in Nevada that goes," If you don't like the weather, wait 5 minutes and it will change!"

"You know you are a Carson Valley local when you go to the grocery store with horse poop on your shoes and hay in your hair."- Fawn Littlesky.

Douglas County contains over 50,000 acres of different categories of prime farmland, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Services (NRCS) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. With that being said, it's not unusual to see someone fresh from the field around town.

" Your middle school is now a museum."- Tammy Cook Duhs.

The Carson Valley Museum and Cultural Center is located in the former Douglas County High School building. In 1988, the school board leased the building to the Carson Valley Historical Society who renovated the structure into a museum of Douglas County History.

More responses can be found on Facebook at Record Courier. Feel free to carry on the conversation.

This story and others will be featured in the 2018 Carson Valley Almanac out this Spring.