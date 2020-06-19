House fire sends smoke plume over Gardnerville

Smoke poured from a home on Mission Street in Gardnerville as East Fork firefighters battled a structure fire noon Friday.

The fire was in one of the units on the east side of Mission about a block from the intersection with Highway 395.

Mission Street was blocked off as onlookers watched firefighters cut a hole in the roof, only to have heavy flames leap out.

This is the second fire in two days in Carson Valley. On Thursday, a spark set the buckbrush on fire in front of a home on Jacks Valley Road.