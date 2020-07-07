Home, 10 outbuildings claimed by 10,000-acre Numbers Fire

A vortex develops near the Numbers Fire burning east of Gardnerville on Tuesday afternoon.

Jeff Bisbee

A home and 10 outbuildings are reported to have been lost in the Numbers Fire, which is burning east of Gardnerville in the Pine Nut Mountains.

Douglas County confirmed the losses on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire is reportedly 10,000 acres in size and afternoon winds have sent a huge plume of smoke into the air. Firefighters haven’t been able to start a line around the fast moving blaze.

A jet tanker and several helicopters have responded to the fire, along with firefighters from across the Sierra Front.

At 4:15 p.m. medics were called to the south side of the fire near Ray May Way where someone had an allergic reaction to a bee sting. Otherwise, no injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

Residents have been evacuated from Ray May Way, Bodie Flat, Our-R-Way and Blue Bird Lena Way. where the fire continues to burn. They were put up at a hotel on Monday night.

Evacuees are at the Carson Valley Inn and the Holiday Inn Express in Minden.

Highway 395 remains closed between Riverview and Holbrook Junction. Pinenut 2 Road is also closed to all but firefighters.

The county is asking residents to stay clear of the East Valley area near where the fire is burning to ensure access for firefighters.