Hot temperatures prompt heat advisory

A heat advisory is in effect through Thursday as temperatures in Western Nevada's deserts are expected to soar past 100 degrees.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued the advisory for today and Thursday.

The forecast high temperature in Minden for today is 99 degrees, with 98 degrees predicted for Thursday.

"Hot temperatures and limited relief overnight will increase the chances of heat-related illness, especially for sensitive groups and people without access to air conditioning," forecasters warned.

Residents should wear lightweight loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles.

"Car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a mater of minutes."

Smoke from the 17,319-acre Ferguson Fire burning west of Yosemite is continuing to cast a pall in Carson Valley.

Air quality in Carson Valley dropped into the unhealthy range for sensitive groups on Wednesday morning according to a Nevada Division of Environmental Protection gauge at Ranchos Aspen Park.