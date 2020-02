Firefighters responded to a report of a house fire on Tuesday morning.

eagleridgefire

East Fork firefighters are at the scene of a home under construction above Jacks Valley Road for an attic fire.

The report of the fire came in around 7:30 a.m.

NV Energy and Southwest Gas were en route to the scene as firefighters cut holes in the roof to get at the fire.

No smoke was visible from the road.

The home is located in Eagle Ridge.