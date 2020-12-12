Holiday food drive sets new donation record

Volunteers help unload a vehicle on Friday afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand

It might be the darkest timeline, but that didn’t slow Douglas residents from brightening the season by setting a new record for food and cash donations at the 28th annual Share Your Christmas Drive-By Food Drive.

Sponsor KTVN Channel 2 reported the Carson Valley Community Food Closet received 284,107 pounds of food and $108,749 in donations as a result of Friday’s 12-hour event at the Carson Valley Inn.

That’s 44,177 pounds more food than last year and considerably more cash than the usual average of around $60,000.

Friday’s event included a tribute to longtime Carson Valley Inn Marketing Director Bill Henderson, who died earlier this year.

Carson Valley residents regularly exceed the amount of food donated at the Carson City and Reno events and Friday was no exception.

Not all the donations received by the Carson Valley Community Food Closet are dropped off on Friday.

Organizations and businesses across Carson Valley support the 28th Share Your Holiday Food Drive sponsored by KTVN Channel 2.

Douglas Disposal collects food and donations during its trash routes to give to the food closet.

A major donor every year is Raley’s, which solicits donations from customers at its Gardnerville store.

The Genoa Volunteer Fire Department is collecting donations through Dec. 22. Donors may contribute by dropping items off at the bin in front of the Genoa Volunteer Fire Department.

The food drive wrapped up at 6 p.m. Friday, but that doesn’t mean the food closet is turning away donations.

Today, Coldwell Banker is hosting a Stuff Santa’s Sleigh event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in their parking lot at 1674 Highway 395, in Minden.

They are collecting food, hygiene produces, toys or gift card donations for the Carson Valley Community Food Closet.

To find out how to donate to the food closet year around, visit thefoodcloset.org