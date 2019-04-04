Hitting the stage for sober graduation

The participants in this weekend's 13th annual Mr. DHS pageant were in elementary school when the first event to support a sober grad night for Douglas High graduates.

Featuring 16 Douglas High seniors, the event features a variety of talents from singing, to playing the piano to stand-up comedy.

The lucky 13th Mr. DHS pageant is 6 p.m. Saturday at the CVIC Hall in Minden.

"All proceeds will go to the Safe and Sober Grad Night 2019," Leadership Advisor Karen Lamb said. "We have lots of amazing judges including our Superintendent Teri White and Undersheriff Ron Elges and DHS Alumni and teachers."

The first Mr. DHS pageant was held in 2007.