Hitting the stage for sober graduation

Special to The R-C

The cast of this weekend's Mr. DHS pageant.

The participants in this weekend's 13th annual Mr. DHS pageant were in elementary school when the first event to support a sober grad night for Douglas High graduates.

Featuring 16 Douglas High seniors, the event features a variety of talents from singing, to playing the piano to stand-up comedy.

The lucky 13th Mr. DHS pageant is 6 p.m. Saturday at the CVIC Hall in Minden.

"All proceeds will go to the Safe and Sober Grad Night 2019," Leadership Advisor Karen Lamb said. "We have lots of amazing judges including our Superintendent Teri White and Undersheriff Ron Elges and DHS Alumni and teachers."

The first Mr. DHS pageant was held in 2007.

Performing this weekend

Jonah Brees

Andrew Browning

Byron Fair

Jason Gray

Blake Harper

Jamie Harrison

Carson Hearn

Connor Hightower

Elijah Hinojosa

Ethan Lee

Dylan McNalley

Clayton Ogles

Connor Ritchie

Jack Smith

Dario Watroba

Jaden Wright