Historical Society inducts five Women in History
March 24, 2019
Women In History Honorees
Carol Lee Biaggi Aldax 2006
Donna Allgeier 2001
Ella Anderson 2000
Debra Jane Bacchi 2007
Ida May Baker 2010
Anna Norgaard Harris Behrman 2006
Roberta Bence 2000
Luetta Dressler Bergevin 2009
Eileen Bianchi 2001
Gorgonia Borda 2000
Worth Borda 2018
Grace D. Bower 2009
Mary Elizabeth â€˜Lizâ€™ Bricker 2002
Lois M. Schacht Brooks 2013
Bridget Brown 2000
Elisabeth M. Brown 2001
Mamie Mathiesen Brenton Brown 2016
Ellen Butler 2016
Deborah Haase Byers 2009
Barbara Galeppi Byington 2003
Francis Callahan 2000
Ellen Caywood 2015
Lucille Chain 2000
Rhoda Jacobsen Chichester 2003
Mary E. Cioffi 2013
Sue Coleman 2012
Dr. Eliza Cook 2002 and 2014
Betty Cordes 2019
Marie K. Cordes 2001
The Cordes Cousins 2011
Elizabeth Crouse 2000
Grace Melissa Dangberg 2002
Dat-So-La-Lee aka Louisa Kizer 2012
Sharon L. DeCarlo 2013
Sonia Cochran DeHart 2002
Susie Dick 2012
Linda Mae Draper-Hivert 2013
Anna Neddenriep Dressler 2002
Margaretta Park Dressler 2004
Sybil Larrouy Dunagan 2010
Elizabeth D. Ellis 2007
Mary Settelmeyer Fair 2019
Hope Falcke 2001
Ruth Felten 2015
Alice H. Fisher 2004
Clara Frank 2012
Frances Thomson Galeppi 2004
Vera Gesselman 2005
Shirley Claire Trimmer Giovacchini 2003
Freida Cordes Godecke 2000
Alice E. Hellwinkel Haase 2001
The Hags 2011
Lois Brooks Hailey 2005
Clara Hawkins 2010
Anna E. Heise 2002
Florence Heitman 2015
Martha Heitman 2015
Marlena Neddenriep Hellwinkel 2000
Augusta Dieckhoff Hellwinkel 2001
Josephine Anna Hellwinkel 2003
Virginia Henningsen 2000
Mary Raitt Henningsen 2003
Laurie Hickey 2000
Esther Hildebrand 2015
Joyce Hollister 2002
Olga May Judd Holmes 2004
Pamela Horton 2019
Theresa Smokey Jackson 2000
Betty M. Jacobsen 2002
Winona James 2001
Agnes Janssen 2018
Grace Jaunsaras 2004
Mattie F. Jepsen 2009
Charlotte Lovegrove Jepsen 2017
Elizabeth Johnson 2015
Anita Jones 2000
Beatrice Fettic Jones 2001
Lura Ida Jones 2006
E. Carol Judd 2005
Eloise Kettenberg 2016
Sarah Jane Tompkins Kinsey 2007
Virginia Kizer 2005
Alora Knight 2001
Jane Lehrman 2000
Eleanorann E. â€˜E-Annâ€™Logan 2002
Catharina Bertha Cordes Lundergreen 2003
Mary McCulloch Mack 2003
Diane Malone 2000
Irene Haase Marshall 2003
Anne Martin 2014
JoAnn Smokey Martinez 2007
Nancy McDermid 2015
Leona Fillmore McDonald 2003
Cynthia K. â€˜Cindyâ€™McIntosh 2009
Roberta McConnell 2018
Maria Meyer-Kassel 2018
Elizabeth Miller 2000
Nevalyn Berrum Miller 2017
Nancy Miluck 2000
Linda Monahan 2001
Louisa Beatrice Mott 2005
Lena Neddenriep 2000
Dorothea Henrietta Alvina Neddenriep 2005
Dorcas Olds 2016
Ellie Oâ€™Toole 2000
Cherie Owen 2006
Marcella Oxoby 2005
Freida Sarman Pitts 2009
Paula M. Reed 2007
Linda Lucile Shaw Reid 2017
Carol Reid-Anderson 2001
Bille Jean Byrne Rightmire 2003
Jane Wehrman Rosenbrock 2002
Linda Sandstrom 2016
Ethel Cordes Schacht 2003
Juanita Schubert 2001
Dorothy Scossa 2000
Elzyette Knott (Harriet Willims) Selby 2017
Grace A. Settelmeyer 2003
Sue Smith 2009
Sherry Smokey 2019
Sallie Springmeyer 2000
Wilhelmine Springmeyer 2000
Dorothea Wennhold Springmeyer 2019
Suzanne J. â€˜Suzyâ€™ Stockdale 2002
Lois Storke 2001
Judy Sturgis 2004
Eliza Mott Taylor 2001
Dorothy Anne Atcheson Thran 2013
June Thran 2017
Annie Trimmer 2001
Sarah Trimmer 2001
Leola Anderson Tucker 2015
Lillian Virgin-Finnegan 2014
Maribeth Volk 2000
Anne Wennhold 2013
Kathy Chipman Wicker 2013
Alvina Bohlmann Wilslef 2016
Bird May Wilson 2014
Sarah Winnemucca 2012
Lois Wray 2018
Alma Henrietta Yparraguirre 2002
Surrounded by her grandchildren and holding a rose, Sherry Smokey was honored on Saturday for her efforts on behalf of the Washoe Tribe as a woman in history.
Smokey was one of five women inducted into the Women in History Remembrance project at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center.
"We are proud of Sherry, the woman who led the way for Douglas County's cultural understanding of the Washoe Tribe and who helped promote Washoe students' access to higher education," son Roland Smokey said.
Smokey was best known for her development of Wa-Pai-Shone, which brought demonstrations of Washoe, Paiute and Shoshone culture to Douglas County schools every year.
"It was a cultural exchange program that encouraged student to talk to others about their culture," Roland Smokey said.
He said the naming of the new Gardnerville Ranchos middle school Pau-Wa-Lu, which is Washoe for people of the Valley, demonstrated the significance of his mother's work.
The five women inducted on Saturday join the ranks of nearly 150, who have been celebrated since the program began in 2000.
Betty Cordes was a longtime volunteer with the Douglas County Historical Society and was instrumental in putting together the saloon exhibit at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center, according to Linda Machean.
Daughter Lisa Cordes Filban said she now realized how lucky she and her siblings were to grow up on a ranch.
"It's pretty interesting to grow up in a home where there is stuff upstairs that is generations old," Fiband said. "My mom was such a creative woman. If there was a project you wanted to do or something you wanted to make, my mom would say I think we have one of those."
Charlotte Settelmeyer Bass said her mother, Mary Settelmeyer Fair, taught her about being involved in the community.
She said Settelmeyer Fair, who arrived in Carson Valley as a teacher in 1937, was responsible for the longtime name of the Douglas High School Year "The Garminada."
While no longer used at the high school, Bass said the name survives as a hamburger at the Overland.
"Mary's passion was writing, she kept a journal and began taking evening classes from Robert Laxalt," she said.
She wrote for the Historical Society newsletter for a decade and penned features for The Record-Courier, with a series focused on the history of the Settelmeyer clan.
Settelmeyer Fair received first place from the Nevada Press Association as a rural correspondent for her history column.
"She never backed down from a challenge," Bass said.
In talking about her mother, Dorothea Wennhold Springmeyer, Dianne Callahan donned the hat her grandmother wore when she was pregnant.
A 1927 graduate of Douglas County High School, which is the building the museum occupies, Callahan said her mother walked two miles to Douglas High School. She was one of nine students who graduated that year.
Unable to bear children, she and her husband adopted Callahan and her brother Wayne, who grew up in one of Minden's first homes.
"Mom took all of us on the last ride of the V&T, which was a real honor," Callahan said.
As a member of Minden Fortnightly, Springmeyer helped organize fundraising to keep the CVIC Hall in repair.
"They had a dinner and a play where they roasted local people in the community," she said.
An expert seamstress, Callahan said the dresses her mother made for her were better than those you could buy in a store.
"My brother and I were truly blessed to have her as our mom," she said.
Smokey and permanent makeup specialist Pamela A. Horton were the only two honorees at Saturday's ceremony.
Horton, who has been recognized with a lifetime membership in The Society of Permanent Cosmetic Professionals, thanked the Douglas County Historical Society for including her.
"To know these women," she said of those she's mentored over the years, "and see how they've grown and raised their families, it's just really cool to see them become strong, independent women."
