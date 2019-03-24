Historical Society inducts five Women in History

Surrounded by her grandchildren and holding a rose, Sherry Smokey was honored on Saturday for her efforts on behalf of the Washoe Tribe as a woman in history.

Smokey was one of five women inducted into the Women in History Remembrance project at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center.

"We are proud of Sherry, the woman who led the way for Douglas County's cultural understanding of the Washoe Tribe and who helped promote Washoe students' access to higher education," son Roland Smokey said.

Smokey was best known for her development of Wa-Pai-Shone, which brought demonstrations of Washoe, Paiute and Shoshone culture to Douglas County schools every year.

"It was a cultural exchange program that encouraged student to talk to others about their culture," Roland Smokey said.

He said the naming of the new Gardnerville Ranchos middle school Pau-Wa-Lu, which is Washoe for people of the Valley, demonstrated the significance of his mother's work.

The five women inducted on Saturday join the ranks of nearly 150, who have been celebrated since the program began in 2000.

Betty Cordes was a longtime volunteer with the Douglas County Historical Society and was instrumental in putting together the saloon exhibit at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center, according to Linda Machean.

Daughter Lisa Cordes Filban said she now realized how lucky she and her siblings were to grow up on a ranch.

"It's pretty interesting to grow up in a home where there is stuff upstairs that is generations old," Fiband said. "My mom was such a creative woman. If there was a project you wanted to do or something you wanted to make, my mom would say I think we have one of those."

Charlotte Settelmeyer Bass said her mother, Mary Settelmeyer Fair, taught her about being involved in the community.

She said Settelmeyer Fair, who arrived in Carson Valley as a teacher in 1937, was responsible for the longtime name of the Douglas High School Year "The Garminada."

While no longer used at the high school, Bass said the name survives as a hamburger at the Overland.

"Mary's passion was writing, she kept a journal and began taking evening classes from Robert Laxalt," she said.

She wrote for the Historical Society newsletter for a decade and penned features for The Record-Courier, with a series focused on the history of the Settelmeyer clan.

Settelmeyer Fair received first place from the Nevada Press Association as a rural correspondent for her history column.

"She never backed down from a challenge," Bass said.

In talking about her mother, Dorothea Wennhold Springmeyer, Dianne Callahan donned the hat her grandmother wore when she was pregnant.

A 1927 graduate of Douglas County High School, which is the building the museum occupies, Callahan said her mother walked two miles to Douglas High School. She was one of nine students who graduated that year.

Unable to bear children, she and her husband adopted Callahan and her brother Wayne, who grew up in one of Minden's first homes.

"Mom took all of us on the last ride of the V&T, which was a real honor," Callahan said.

As a member of Minden Fortnightly, Springmeyer helped organize fundraising to keep the CVIC Hall in repair.

"They had a dinner and a play where they roasted local people in the community," she said.

An expert seamstress, Callahan said the dresses her mother made for her were better than those you could buy in a store.

"My brother and I were truly blessed to have her as our mom," she said.

Smokey and permanent makeup specialist Pamela A. Horton were the only two honorees at Saturday's ceremony.

Horton, who has been recognized with a lifetime membership in The Society of Permanent Cosmetic Professionals, thanked the Douglas County Historical Society for including her.

"To know these women," she said of those she's mentored over the years, "and see how they've grown and raised their families, it's just really cool to see them become strong, independent women."