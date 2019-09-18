Historical Society hosts annual cemetery walk

It’s nearly time once again for Douglas County Historical Society’s annual cemetery walk, a community favorite since 1996. This year, the family-friendly history tour will be 3-5 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Genoa Cemetery, located just north of Genoa at 2396 Jacks Valley Road.

Guides will lead small groups of visitors through the cemetery, providing a history of some of the little-known locals buried there, and pointing out outstanding examples of the symbolism of markings on many of the historic grave markers. Actors in period dress will also deliver Chautauqua-style talks about four of Carson Valley residents whose histories have been largely forgotten today, but who nevertheless played significant roles in Valley history.

“Cemeteries are an important historic record,” said Gail Allen, Curator of the Carson Valley Historical Society’s Museum. “Cemetery tours are a great way for us to share some of the history of our community, and it’s especially fun to share ‘hidden’ history that isn’t as widely known.”

Actors will include native Nevadan and noted local historian Marlena Hellwinkel, who will portray Jane Raycraft Campbell, a member of one of the early Genoa families whose role in the founding of the Candy Dance is sometimes briefly touched on but whose life story is not widely known. Other cemetery “residents” will be portrayed by Douglas County Historical Society Trustees and volunteers.

Because of the uneven and somewhat hilly terrain, guests are strongly encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes. Tours will depart approximately every 15 minutes, with the last tour leaving at 4:45 p.m.

Copies of the Genoa Cemetery Walking Tour two guidebooks (Books 1 and 2) will be made available for purchase at the event through Carson Valley Historical Society at a special bundle price.

Tour tickets are $5 per person and may be purchased at the cemetery gate or in advance at the DCHS office located in the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 1477 U.S. Hwy 395 N in Gardnerville. Donations to the cemetery are also welcome.

For more information, call the DCHS at 775-782-2555.