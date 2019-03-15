Historical Society honors 5 Douglas women

A teacher and chronicler of life in Carson Valley is one of five women being honored this month by the Douglas County Historical Society.

Mary Settlelmeyer Fair came to Douglas County via Fallon and Reno. She arrived in 1937 to teach high school English and journalism. Mary married Lawrence Settelmeyer, and settled down to ranching life. Her journalism instincts would not remain quiet and later in life she wrote for The Record-Courier and the Historical Society News letter to name a few. To quote her daughter, "she was a role model, writer, educator, ranching wife and wonderful mother."

In honor of National Women in History Month the historical society will induct five women 2 p.m. March 23 at the Douglas County Museum and Cultural Center in Gardnerville. There will be pastries provided by Harrah's/Harvey's and flowers from A Wildflower to enhance the history of the afternoon. The doors open at 1 p.m. and the public is encouraged to attend.

Also being inducted are:

Elizabeth Chism Cordes. Betty was born in Reno and has lived in Carson Valley most of her adult life. She married rancher Chris Cordes Jr. and raised two children. As years went by she taught young people about agricultural and its importance in their lives. She volunteered on the exhibit committee at the Douglas County Historical Society and was influential in other groups.

Pamela A. Horton was a very young entrepreneur in the Lake Tahoe and Carson Valley area. She has expanded her nail business to include all other aspects of esthetics. Her expertise has helped many women blossom and she shares her knowledge with students at High School Career Days. The mission of Pam's business is to "daily support the well being of our community and enhance the quality of life for the people who live, work and play here."

Recommended Stories For You

Sherry Smokey helped shape the communities of Douglas County using the most powerful tool available, education. She came to Douglas County from The state of Washington where she graduated from college and met her late husband Romaine "Smoke" Smokey Jr. They settled in Dresslerville in 1970 and both began making a difference. Sherry taught Head Start in at least three communities.

The annual Wa-Pai- Shone Days, which served as a cultural exchange in local elementary schools was developed by Smokey.

A farm girl born and raised in Carson Valley, Dorothea Wennhold Springmeyer, attended and graduated from Douglas County High School in 1927 in a class of nine. As mother and homemaker she loved to cook. In later years she served as secretary for the Minden Town Board and Minden Postmistress in "The Bank" She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and Fortnightly Club.