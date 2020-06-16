Highway 95 closure extended two weeks

Highway 95 closure to continue through end of June.

Nevada Department of Transportation

The closure of Highway 95 between highways 6 and 360 is being extended for two weeks to conduct a chip sealing project.

Shut down earlier this month to conduct $2.43 million in emergency repairs stemming from a 6.5-magnitude earthquake, that occurred about 20 miles southeast of Mina on May 15, the highway was supposed to reopen on Wednesday.

The highway averages around 2,300 vehicles daily, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. Some of that traffic passes up Highway 395 as some travelers take Highway 6 to Lee Vining and then north through Gardnerville and Minden.

Repairs will finish on Wednesday as originally scheduled, but the state has extended the closure June 30, for an additional, separate chip seal pavement improvement project. Intermountain Slurry Seal Inc. is the general contractor under a $2.1 million contract.

“Chip sealing combines layers of asphalt and fine aggregates that help prevent roadway deterioration for a smoother, safer driving experience,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “It’s a cost-effective maintenance solution that extends the roadway’s lifecycle.”

Work will occur along Highway 95 between Mile Markers 83 and 97 in Esmeralda County, as well from Mile Markers 0 and 25 in Mineral County. Motorists, as a result, will be detoured along Route 6 and State Route 360, resulting in up to 30-minute travel delays. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.