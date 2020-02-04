Highway 88 closed at Red Lake Grade for big rig vs. vehicle collision

Alpine County and East Fork rescuers are at the scene of a collision between a big rig and a Honda CRV on Highway 88 in Alpine County.

Two people were reported to be critically injured in the collision that was reported at 2:18 p.m.

Both occupants of the Honda had to be cut from the wreckage.

An ambulance helicopter was called to transport the injured for treatment.

Tow trucks were called to the scene located at the base of the grade which rises from Hope Valley toward Carson Pass.