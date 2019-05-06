Highway 395 wreck results in half-dozen injuries
A collision 8 p.m. Sunday resulted in six injuries and shut down Highway 395 for 40 minutes.
Two vehicles were reportedly involved in a head-on collision and rollover.
Both lanes of the highway were closed, Trooper Hannah DeGoey said.
DeGoey said all of the injuries were nonlife-threatening.
Witnesses onscene reported the collision involved a white sport utility vehicle and a black pickup.
It was the second collision in 12 hours south of Carson Valley.
A two-vehicle collision occurred in Wellington at the intersection of highways 208 and 338.
There were no injuries reported in that wreck.