Highway 395 wreck results in half-dozen injuries

A collision 8 p.m. Sunday resulted in six injuries and shut down Highway 395 for 40 minutes.

Two vehicles were reportedly involved in a head-on collision and rollover.

Both lanes of the highway were closed, Trooper Hannah DeGoey said.

DeGoey said all of the injuries were nonlife-threatening.

Witnesses onscene reported the collision involved a white sport utility vehicle and a black pickup.

It was the second collision in 12 hours south of Carson Valley.

A two-vehicle collision occurred in Wellington at the intersection of highways 208 and 338.

There were no injuries reported in that wreck.