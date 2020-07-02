Traffic being escorted as Highway 395 reopens after being closed for wildfire
Staff Reports
Traffic was being escorted one lane at a time on Highway 395 at around 6 p.m. after the highway was closed for around 90 minutes at the top Jake’s Hill for a 4-acre wildfire.
East Fork Firefighters responded to multiple reports of fire in the area south of Gardnerville at around 4:30 p.m.
Units from Antelope Valley helped get a hose line around the fire, whose cause is under investigation.
One person was taken to Carson Valley Medical Center to be evaluated from the fire.