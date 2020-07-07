Highway 395 remains closed as Numbers Fire burns in Pine Nuts

Highway 395 is closed this morning from Riverview Drive to Holbrook Junction.

Kurt Hildebrand

An estimated 1,000 homes are threatened by the Numbers Fire burning in the Pine Nuts east of Carson Valley.

An examination of detection maps by The R-C indicate the Numbers Fire is seven times larger than the 2,300-acre Monarch Fire, or around 16,000 acres. No official acreage for the fire has been released.

Federal Emergency Management Agency funds were authorized to help pay to fight the fire, according to information released on Tuesday. According to agency, that area of the Pine Nuts is home to around 4,000 people.

Carson Valley residents awoke to a blanket of smoke as the Numbers Fire continued to burn through the night.

A smoke plume was rising above the Pine Nut Mountains at dawn today as firefighters prepared for another difficult day bringing the blaze under control.

The smoke is affecting air quality across Carson Valley, according to a statement issued by the National Weather Service on Tuesday morning.

Areas of reduced visibility and reduced air quality are expected between Fish Springs and Minden.

The fire started at 7 p.m. Monday above Pine View Estates and the flames could be seen from across Carson Valley stretching from Highway 395 north to Fish Springs.

This morning Highway 395 remains closed at Riverview Drive and Holbrook Junction.

Because of wind and the coming darkness aircraft weren’t able to make a dent on the fire, but today there should be good flying weather.

Handcrews from across the Sierra Front responded to the fire. East Fork Battalion Chief Scott Fraser is the incident commander this morning.

There is no word on when residents of Pine View Estates, Bodie Flats or Out R Way will be allowed back in their homes.

No information on whether homes have been lost or if anyone has been injured in the fire is available this morning.

For more information about fires is available at http://www.alertwildfire.org/