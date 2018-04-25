Highway 395 down to one northbound lane tonight

Gardnerville, Nev. — Northbound Highway 395 between Airport Road and Stephanie Way will be down to one lane 6 p.m. today through 6 a.m. Thursday.

Road crews will be doing preparation for lengthening the acceleration lanes for the intersections with Airport, Johnson Lane and Stephanie.

Speed limits will be reduced to 55 mph through the work zone as crews perform the work tonight.

Nevada Transportation spokeswoman Meg Ragonese said full construction will start the week of May 7, with periodic overnight lane closures in the vicinity through mid-summer.

“Later in the spring and early summer, temporary closures to left-hand turns between southbound Highway 395 and Airport Road will also be in place as a traffic signal is installed on northbound 395 at Airport Road,” she said. “All other directions of 395 and Airport Road will remain open. A detour will be available via Johnson Lane and Heybourne Road.”