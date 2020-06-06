Highway 395 closes to honor graduates

Orange and black puffs have sprouted on the trees in downtown Minden along the route of today's Douglas High School procession.

Kurt Hildebrand photo

GRADUATION ONLINE https://youtu.be/QNwtDy32HQw

A long row of signs with the portraits of 2020 Douglas High graduates lines the intersection of highways 88 and 395 in celebration of today’s graduation ceremony.

But seniors riding in their vehicles will have to check it out as they leave the ceremony, as the procession that’s closing Highway 395 through Gardnerville and Minden turns onto Esmeralda Avenue.

The signs sprang up on Wednesday in celebration of the class that completed its education at home thanks to the coronavirus outbreak.

The main highway through town will be closed 8:30-11 a.m. from Waterloo Lane to Buckeye Road for a vehicular graduation procession for around 400 Douglas and ASPIRE Academy students. Waterloo next to Lampe Park will also be closed so students’ vehicles can line up for the procession.

Northbound motorists passing through town are encouraged to use a detour turning right on Waterloo to Toler to Orchard and then Buckeye roads. Southbound motorists would turn left at Buckeye in Minden and follow a similar route back to Highway 395 in Gardnerville.

Once the last vehicle of the procession has passed onto Esmeralda, Highway 395 should reopen.

Once the procession is in Minden it will turn at Eighth Street rolling past the Douglas County Courthouse, and then onto County Road to Highway 88, which will be closed while students travel the roundabout onto Mahogany and then into the Douglas High parking lot.

Douglas County schools have been closed since March 15 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Highway 395 will be closed for a second Saturday morning in a row on June 13 for the annual Carson Valley Days Parade, which starts at the high school and ends on Waterloo.