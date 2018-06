Highway 395 is closed for the annual Carson Valley Days Parade.

It's a breezy morning as preparations are made for the parade's 9 a.m. start in Minden.

Gardnerville has experienced a 23 mph wind gust so far this morning.

The wind is expected to increase today, but that will keep temperatures down this morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The high temperature today is expected to hit 71 degrees.