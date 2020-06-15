Highway 395 closed through Gardnerville for suspicious package

Highway 395 is closed for the duration.

Kurt HIldebrand photo

Highway 395 was closed on Monday after authorities received a report of a suspicious package in a Gardnerville shopping center.

The initial report described the package as a black cylinder located near a stop sign. The reporting person reportedly told dispatchers it was ticking.

Several businesses were evacuated including the Burger King and the AutoZone near the site of the package at around 4:30 p.m.

Deputies launched a drone and cleared the highway of onlookers.

Tahoe Douglas Explosive Ordinance Disposal arrived on scene at around 5:10 p.m.

The road is expected to be closed for a while, so motorists are advised to take a different route.