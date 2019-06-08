Highway 395 open after Carson Valley Days Parade

Bob Hemenway will be riding his 1952 Farmall Tractor in today's Carson Valley Days Parade. Kurt Hildebrand photo

cvdaysopener

Update: Highway 395 reopened at about 11:30 a.m. after the Carson Valley Days Parade on Saturday.

There ended up being about 60 entries in the parade, including big entries from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Douglas County School District.

The parade lasted an hour as it passed through Minden and Gardnerville on its way to Lampe Park.

The Lampe Park Carnival opened at noon today and will open again at noon on Sunday.

Gardnerville, Nev. — Around 70 entries are expected to participate in today’s Carson Valley Days Parade through Minden and Gardnerville.

Active 20-30 Club’s Tim Provost said he was pleasantly surprised by the turnout in an off-election year.

He’s expecting a big turnouts from Douglas High School, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Bently Heritage.

Highway 395 from Buckeye Road to Waterloo Lane is closed from 8 a.m. to noon today.

Members of the Northern Nevada Antique Power Club were out early in the Douglas High School Parking lot in Minden unloading their tractors for the parade.

Mike Hemenway said he’s had his 1952 Farmall Super M Model for two years.

He said that someone would be justified in thinking he was a collector.

“Three years into this club and right now you’d think I am,” he said. “I’m working on a third tractor right now.”

Hemenway said he completely rebuilt the nearly 70-year-old tractor.

“Completely took the engine out overhauled it, new cylinders pistons valves, everything,” he said. “Then I put her together and gave it a paint job to spiff it up.”

Minden Town board members and staff were out cooking breakfast in the parking lot next to the town offices.

Lifelong Minden resident Matt Bernard said he’s not quite sure how many Carson Valley Days he’s attended, but it might be everyone he’s been alive for.

“Fiftieth-something,” he said as he was flipping pancakes. “We used to have to come down here through the alleys.”

The parade starts at Minden Park at 9 a.m. and should arrive in Gardnerville by 9:30 a.m.

Residents were already setting up along the route.

The parade should be done around 11 a.m. and the road reopened by noon at the latest.