High winds kill power to Sheridan Acres

High winds knocked out power to 258 Foothill homes on Friday afternoon.

As of 1:55 p.m., NV Energy reported an outage centered in Sheridan Acres. Power was expected to be restored by 2:45 p.m.

Above the Foothill neighborhood, high winds of up to 100 mph scoured snow from Jobs Peak.

Power was restored by 5 p.m.

Minden-Tahoe Airport reported a 40 mph wind gust at 1:35 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind watch through 8 p.m., with southwinds of 25-35 mph, gusting to 50 mph. Windprone areas, like Highway 88 south of Minden, could see gusts of up to 65 mph.

Forecasters warned motorists in high-profile vehicles to watch out for windshear along Highway 395 and the Interstate 580 corridor.

Residents should prepare by making sure they have extra food and water, flashlights or candles in case of an outage.

Unlike Wednesday's outage that affected 20,397 NV Energy customers, any outages on Friday are likely attributable to the wind.

NV Energy spokeswoman Kristen Saibini said the power was out from 7:19 to 7:28 p.m. Wednesday due to a locked-out piece of equipment.