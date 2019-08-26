High Sierra Fly Casters, NDOW, host Veterans

High Sierra Flycasters and the Nevada Department of Wildlife hosted veterans for fishing at Hobart Reservoir.

Amy Kileen

The High Sierra Fly Casters and the Nevada Department of Wildlife joined forces last Saturday with the Veterans Outreach program of the Reno Veterans Administration to host veterans in a fun-filled outing to Hobart Reservoir. The annual event had its best turnout ever, with fifteen veterans showing up to try their hand at enticing trout with artificial flies. Temperatures were comfortable at this alpine lake, even though Northern Nevada was experiencing high-90s weather.

The fish were not as eager to join in the fun as we all would have liked, but more than a dozen Rainbows and Tiger Trout were enticed by our little bits of feather on a small barbless hook. A great time was had by all – even the trout, who were returned to the lake to tempt anglers again in the future.

The High Sierra Fly Casters is a local club in Gardnerville that tries to foster a greater appreciation for fly fishing in local waters, to introduce new sportsmen to this activity, and to participate in conservation activities on local rivers and lakes.

The fishing club is also involved in a number of outreach programs like this one with the Veterans Administration. We also work with cancer survivors, women cancer patients, and delinquent youth in our community. Check us out at http://hsfc.us or on Facebook at High Sierra Fly Chatters.