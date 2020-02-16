High school students explore job options

While unemployment in general is as low as it has been in years, the rate among 18-20 year olds in Douglas County is fairly high.

Future Business Leader of America President Vaneza Diaz, a high school senior, said her organization has partnered with Me-For-Incredible-Youth to spark career interest in her fellow students.

“Employers have complaints that nobody wants to work and they’re having problems finding employees,” Diaz said. “And we have people who are graduating from high school who don’t really have jobs. We’re hoping to close that gap a little bit.”

Diaz has been working with JoJo and Suzi Townsell since August on the project and held a graduation for the handful of students who participated in Leadership 4 Teens.

The Gardnerville senior said the program is designed to introduce students to a variety of businesses in the community.

The group toured VIP Plastics in Minden so students could see some of the ways they can connect with employers.

“We really think we can help close that employment gap and help employers and help graduates or even those who are still in school,” Diaz said.

A Tiger soccer player, Diaz has been accepted at Clark University in Iowa where she plans to study business administration.

One of the graduates, Enrique Madera, said he’s still weighing his options.

“I’m still trying to figure that out,” he said.

Leadership 4 Teens is not the only program designed to introduce high school students to the workplace.

A program called Career Bound NV is being piloted in Douglas County this year, with around a dozen students trained and prepared to work at a variety of businesses around the county.

That program is being conducted by Jobs In Nevada with the help of Douglas County’s Economic Vitality Department.